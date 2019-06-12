Hostage situation in prison in northwest France resolved

12 June 2019 07:16 (UTC+04:00)

The hostage situation in the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison in the northwestern French department of Orne has been resolved, France's Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier, BFMTV broadcaster reported that a 35-year old prisoner had released one of the two hostages - an intern - that he had taken hostage earlier in the day. The prisoner kept a warden hostage, using a self-made weapon.

"The hostage situation in the Conde-sure-Sarthe prison is over. I would like to thank the prison's administration and the police's special operations team for their participation," Belloubet tweeted.
According to the broadcaster, the prisoner has been detained.

The prisoner had been demanding to be relocated to another facility. Reportedly, he suffers from psychological problems and was previously transferred to Conde-sur-Sarthe after taking some people hostage.

