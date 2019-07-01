Hammond warns PM contenders over post-Brexit spending promises

British finance minister Philip Hammond challenged the two contenders seeking to become the country’s next prime minister over their promises to use existing room for manoeuvre in the government post-Brexit budget plans to increase public spending, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“The ‘fiscal firepower’ we have built up in case of a no-deal Brexit will only be available for extra spending if we leave with an orderly transition,” Hammond said on Twitter.

“If not it will all be needed to plug the hole a no-deal Brexit will make in the public finances.”

