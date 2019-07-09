Portuguese coast guard rescue 47 refugees off the coast of Greece

9 July 2019 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Portuguese maritime police rescued on Tuesday (July 9) 47 refugees from two dinghies in the Aegean Sea and transported them to the island of Lesbos in Greece, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The rescued refugees included 21 children, 11 women, and 15 men, the Portuguese coast guard said in a statement.

The statement did not give details of the nationalities of the people rescued.

The Portuguese maritime police is part of the Frontex-Poseidon Sea operation, a coordinated effort among countries in the eastern Mediterranean region to manage irregular migration flows toward European Union (EU) member state territories.

Irregular sea arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa have dropped from over one million in 2015 to a little over 140,000 people last year, United Nations data shows, with fewer than 23,000 refugees crossing the sea to Europe so far this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish Coast Guard makes biggest drug bust in Turkey's modern history
Turkey 19 April 13:37
Objects in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian sea continuously monitored - State Border Service
Politics 20 August 2018 11:00
U.S. sailors, Georgian coast guards hold joint exercises
Georgia 10 May 2014 09:01
Latest
UK and France to send further forces to Syria in aid of US withdrawal
World 9 July 23:41
Three IRGC servicemen killed in terror attack in NW Iran
Iran 9 July 22:58
Qatar to sign 'big contract' with Boeing during Emir's US visit - Trump
World 9 July 22:36
U.S. billionaire joins presidential race
US 9 July 21:10
Azerbaijan’s Akkord talks on participation in Baku Oil Refinery reconstruction project
Economy 9 July 19:34
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 9 July 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 9 July 19:18
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 9 July 19:16
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 9 July 19:08