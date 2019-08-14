Data showing German economy shrunk in second-quarter is a wake-up call: minister

14 August 2019 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Data showing Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter is a “wake-up call and a warning signal”, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Germany’s Bild newspaper on Wednesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We are in a phase of economic weakness but not yet in recession. We can avoid that if we take the right measures,” Altmaier said.

A technical recession is normally defined as at least two quarters of contraction in a row.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Economic growth achieved in Kazakh regions
Economy 13:04
British parliament can block no deal Brexit, Hammond says
Other News 12:09
German economy contracts as export engine stutters
Other News 10:21
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 13 August 14:15
IIF: Azerbaijani economy to continue growing
Business 12 August 18:48
German Investment Corp. eyes to expand portfolio in Azerbaijan’s economy
Finance 12 August 08:00
Latest
Demand exceeds supply by 7 times at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Business 14:15
Cotton fiber accounts for over 50% of Uzbek Commodity Exchange exports
Economy 14:15
EBRD to support Kazakhstan to improve safety of raw milk and dairy products
Economy 14:07
Azerbaijan almost doubles car imports
Economy 14:01
Iran responds to Trump's remarks on US need in Middle East oil
Oil&Gas 13:55
Baku Transport Agency continues to improve road infrastructure (PHOTO)
Society 13:49
Albania expects at least 1.7 bcm a year from TAP
Oil&Gas 13:38
Removing 4 zeros from Iran national currency needs economic reform
Finance 13:20
China government think tank presses for 2025 CO2 cap
China 13:12