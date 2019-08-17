EU's Juncker cuts holiday short for urgent surgery: statement

17 August 2019 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

The outgoing head of the European Union’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker of the European Commission, has cut short a holiday to undergo urgent surgery, his press team said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder),” the team said of what is normally a routine medical procedure.

Juncker, a former Luxembourg premier whose health has been the subject of rife speculation among EU politicians, analysts and media for years, is due to step down on Oct. 31 as head of the Commission.

He will be replaced by German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to lead the institution that proposes EU laws, polices the economies of all members of the bloc and negotiates trade deals around the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 5 August 15:19
Google to allow Android users in Europe choose default search engine
Other News 2 August 13:57
European Commission approves public support for Croatian LNG terminal
Oil&Gas 1 August 10:20
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 29 July 15:18
EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit
Europe 26 July 01:39
Greece picks Commisssion chief spokesman as its EU Commissioner
Europe 18 July 16:59
Latest
FDI inflows remains key source of financing in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 22:00
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 21:17
Sudan's military signs final power transition deal with opposition
Other News 20:27
Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products
Economy 19:45
7 killed, 4 missing as ship catches fire in central Indonesia
Other News 19:30
1 killed in flash flood in Istanbul
Turkey 18:59
Dust storm sends 368 people to hospital in southeastern Iran
Society 18:17
Russian company talks supplies of equipment to Uzbek plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:24
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 12-16
Oil&Gas 15:22