Dutch PM Rutte tells Johnson EU remains open to 'concrete proposals'

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he had spoken with his British counterpart Boris Johnson by phone about Britain’s likely departure from the European Union on Oct. 31, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

In a message on Twitter, Rutte said the Netherlands and other European Union members “remain open to concrete proposals compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement: respect for the integrity of the single market and no hard border on the Irish isle”.

