Drivers in Ireland required to leave adequate overtaking space for cyclists

12 November 2019 03:25 (UTC+04:00)

Drivers in Ireland will have to leave a minimum one metre distance overtaking space for cyclists after a new legislation will come into effect in the country at midnight on Monday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Those who violate the new law will face a fixed fine of 120 euros (about 132 U.S. dollars) and three penalty points, said Shane Ross, Irish Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport while announcing the new legislation earlier on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the new legislation, drivers must provide for a one metre distance overtaking space for cyclists in locations with speed limits less than 50 km/h and 1.5 metre distance where speed limit exceeds 50 km/h.

"The new legislation will make it an offence to dangerously overtake a pedal cyclist," said Ross, adding that the new law will target and punish drivers who are guilty of such deadly and dangerous behaviour.

"The introduction of this new law with tough penalties for drivers who flout it is very timely given that we have tragically lost cyclists in fatal crashes to date in 2019," he said in a statement.

According to the figures from the Road Safety Authority, a total of 118 people had been killed on Irish roads as of Oct. 24, 2019.

The Irish government plans to reduce the country's road fatalities to 120 people or fewer in 2020. The new law is part of the government's efforts to achieve the target.

