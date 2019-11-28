ECB's Villeroy urges Germany to use fiscal tools 'quickly' to spur growth

28 November 2019 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

European countries with fiscal space, such as Germany, should use it quickly to help underpin growth in the region, French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Countries with high public debt should make their public finances more growth-friendly, Villeroy, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council, told a seminar in Tokyo.

“We are witnessing a significant slowdown in global trade due to the escalation in trade disputes,” he said. “The effects of the slowdown are very acute in the euro area’s biggest economy, Germany, which is very much exposed to global trade.”

