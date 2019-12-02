Greek PM to visit U.S.

2 December 2019 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

The White House on Monday announced an upcoming visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with regional security topping the agenda, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The visit falls on Jan. 7, 2020, when Mitsotakis and U.S. President Donald Trump "will discuss ways to advance the two nations' longstanding strategic interests in enhancing stability, prosperity, and cooperation throughout the Balkans and eastern Mediterranean," a statement said.

This is believed to be the first visit to the White House by Mitsotakis as the Greek prime minister since he assumed the position in July this year. His predecessor Alexis Tsipras visited the White House in October 2017 on an official working visit.

