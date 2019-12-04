Ireland's November jobless rate remains at 3-year low of 4.8 pct

4 December 2019 03:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ireland's unemployment rate in November remained at a three-year record low of 4.8 percent, according to the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month remained unchanged from the previous month's figure of 4.8 percent, the lowest rate recorded since November 2016, the CSO figures revealed.

Compared with the November 2018 unemployment rate of 5.6 percent, the jobless rate for November 2019 went down by 0.8 percentage points, said the CSO, adding that there were altogether 117,800 persons unemployed in the country in November 2019.

The seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate, which refers to persons aged 15 to 24 years, stood at 12.5 percent in November 2019, slightly up from the previous month's figure of 12.2 percent, it said.

Commenting on the latest jobless rate, Alan McQuaid, an economist of a local consultancy firm, told Xinhua that the November jobless rate in Ireland was nearly three percentage points lower than the eurozone average of 7.5 percent.

The labour market in Ireland has improved dramatically over the past few years, reflecting the strengthening of its economic recovery, he said, adding that the Irish government should continue to address the high youth unemployment rate in the country.

