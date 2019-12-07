German bank loans Morocco 61 mln USD to help drinking water supply

The German Development Bank (KfW) granted Morocco a loan of 55.5 million euros (61 million U.S. dollars) to help implement three programs of drinking water supply, an official statement said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The financing agreement was signed on Thursday in the capital Rabat by Abderrahim El Hafidi, director general of Morocco's Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), and Markus Faschina, director of the KfW office in Morocco, according to an ONEE statement.

Around 31 million dollars of the loan will be used to help the supply of drinking water to small and medium-sized centers in Morocco, while 24 millions dollars will help supply drinking water to the city of Settat, 60 km south of Casablanca, largest city in the North African country.

The remaining 6 million dollars will be dedicated to help extend and rehabilitate sanitation systems in small and medium-sized Moroccan cities.

KfW's contribution to ONEE's programs in the sector of drinking water and liquid sanitation has so far amounted to 940 million dollars, according to the statement.

