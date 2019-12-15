Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit

15 December 2019 02:59 (UTC+04:00)

Green activists dumped horse manure and staged a mock hanging outside the venue of a U.N. climate summit in Madrid on Saturday, airing their frustration at the failure of world leaders to take meaningful action against global warming, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Led by grassroots group Extinction Rebellion, the actions were timed to coincide with the closing of the COP25 summit, where negotiators have been unable to agree on how to implement the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“Just like rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic, this COP’s fiddling of carbon accounting and negotiating of Article 6 is not commensurate to the planetary emergency we face,” Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Twelve members of the group stood on melting blocks of ice, nooses drawn tight around their necks to symbolize the 12 months remaining until the next summit, when the Paris deal enters a make-or-break implementation phase.

Attached to the pile of manure was a short message to leaders saying “the horseshit stops here.”

In contrast to a protest held last weekend, in which hundreds of demonstrators blocked one of Madrid’s central shopping streets for a mass disco-dance, the mood at the gathering was subdued.

“Even if they reach an agreement it’s still not enough. This is the 25th COP they’ve had and nothing has really changed,” protester Emma Deane told Reuters from her perch atop an ice block, holding her young daughter in her arms.

“She’s going to grow up in a world where there’s no food on the shelves and that breaks my heart.”

Still, Extinction Rebellion spokesman Ronan McNern stressed the importance of humor in the face of the climate crisis.

“Out of shit comes the best roses. We hope that the international community comes together to create a beautiful future,” McNern said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 14 December 19:24
Activist Thunberg warns governments in Madrid that 'change is coming'
Europe 7 December 07:38
Ecologists call on Spanish gov't to adopt new climate law
Europe 4 December 04:14
EU leaders to push for climate neutrality by 2050: document
Other News 3 December 04:34
Uzbekistan’s cities become members of International network of silk producing cities
Business 25 November 18:11
Spanish company plans to build plant in Uzbekistan
Business 25 November 13:34
Latest
Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings
Europe 03:47
Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox
Politics 02:03
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15
Supporters throng streets as Myanmar leader Suu Kyi returns from The Hague
Other News 14 December 22:25
Swiss body considers ban on Swatch unit selling parts - Schweiz am Wochenende
Other News 14 December 21:40
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 14 December 21:01
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 14 December 20:42
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 14 December 19:24