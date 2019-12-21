French travelers face train disruption as pension strikes go on

21 December 2019 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Strikes disrupting services in France brought frustration for travelers thronging Paris stations at the start of the festive season, as rail workers protested over pension reform, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Two weeks of nationwide industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned overhaul of the pension system have disrupted railways and roads, shut some schools and brought more than half a million people onto the streets.

After inconclusive talks with the government on Thursday, hardline unions called for stoppages to continue over the holiday period, while rail sections of more moderate unions also rejected calls for a Christmas truce.

National rail operator SNCF continued to run reduced services on Saturday, including half the usual number of its high-speed TGV trains, as passengers headed out of the French capital.

At Saint-Lazare station, one of the busiest in Paris, travelers scrutinized departure boards for service updates.

Sylvain de Pierrepont and Cathy Walters, en route to Normandy with their two children to visit family, stood waiting after their train was delayed.

“It’s a bit stressful because we don’t know if the train will be running or not,” de Pierrepont said.

As well as competing for limited seats on nationwide rail services, travelers also endured transport chaos in and around Paris with metro and suburban train services crippled by strikes.

Half of the capital’s 16 metro lines were shut on Saturday.

At Saint-Lazare station, Aurelie Lecerf said she expected her journey to Caen in Normandy from the Paris suburbs to take six hours, twice the usual journey time.

Unions oppose Macron’s plans to streamline France’s state pension system, including by scrapping special regimes for sectors such as railways, and to push people to work until 64, beyond the legal retirement age of 62.

The moderate CFDT union has called for members to observe a pause in strikes during the holiday season, but its rail section voted to pursue stoppages.

The rail section of the UNSA union also called for a holiday truce, a move opposed by members in some regions.

Negotiations over the pension reform are due to resume in January, after which the government wants to bring its proposal before parliament and have legislation passed by next summer.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Joint venture for export of Uzbekistan’s fruits, vegetables created in France
Tenders 18 December 16:44
Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism
Europe 18 December 00:28
France launches procedure for 5G licenses
Europe 17 December 22:54
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 15 December 01:05
France's CGT union says 'no Christmas break' in transport strike
Europe 12 December 11:42
French police detain 30 during anti-pension reform protests
Europe 11 December 07:15
Latest
Brazil to save 26 billion U.S. dollars with lower interest rates: president
Other News 18:17
150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port
Business 17:49
IMIDRO: Investments worth $4.5B to be made in 31 projects
Business 17:13
Tender: Turkmenistan's state committee to purchase spare parts
Tenders 16:45
Iran, Bulgaria sign agreement to develop cooperation between ports
Transport 16:39
Copper production volume to reach 500,000 tons in Iran
Business 16:21
Over 500 candidates registered for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:46
Iran's copper reserves reach more than 1 billion tons
Business 15:37
Over 430,000 farmers in Azerbaijan's registered in electronic agricultural information system
Business 15:27