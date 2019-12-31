Czech Republic stops offering grants to students in developing countries

The Czech Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports will no longer sponsor scholarships for students from developing countries under its Foreign Development Assistance program starting in 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From 2013 to 2019, the program helped 130 students study in Czech universities annually. Scholarships provided accommodation plus a monthly stipend of 14,000 Czech crowns (616 U.S. dollars).

Students who have begun their studies in the Czech Republic will be able to finish, but no new students will be able to join after the ministries of finance and foreign affairs failed to raise funds to continue the program.

The program was designed to provide opportunities for students in developing countries and support development cooperation, according to the guidelines of the Czech Foreign Ministry and the Act on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news