Czech Republic stops offering grants to students in developing countries

31 December 2019 03:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Czech Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports will no longer sponsor scholarships for students from developing countries under its Foreign Development Assistance program starting in 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From 2013 to 2019, the program helped 130 students study in Czech universities annually. Scholarships provided accommodation plus a monthly stipend of 14,000 Czech crowns (616 U.S. dollars).

Students who have begun their studies in the Czech Republic will be able to finish, but no new students will be able to join after the ministries of finance and foreign affairs failed to raise funds to continue the program.

The program was designed to provide opportunities for students in developing countries and support development cooperation, according to the guidelines of the Czech Foreign Ministry and the Act on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Czech Republic signs agreement with US on purchasing 12 helicopters
Europe 13 December 05:17
Czechia ranks sixth among international investors in Georgian economy (Exclusive)
Business 9 December 18:00
Czech Republic considers Georgia as important partner (Exclusive)
Business 9 December 17:24
Georgia, Czechia discuss deepening economic ties
Business 28 November 10:03
Some 200,000 rally against Czech Prime Minister in central Prague
Europe 16 November 21:16
Czech Republic opposes Polish coalmine expansion near border
Europe 16 November 05:09
Latest
Over 50 Syrian refugees arrive in Ireland
Europe 02:26
Ford says reservations are full for electric Mustang Mach-E
US 01:35
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims victory, opponent says wait
Other News 00:40
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis
Politics 00:01
Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new program
Europe 30 December 22:03
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 30 December 21:01
Iran's petrochemical industry plays key role providing foreign currency revenues
Oil&Gas 30 December 20:56
Nuclear committee rep: Iran can take another step within JCPOA
Nuclear Program 30 December 20:41
Housing prices go up in Iran’s Tehran
Business 30 December 20:36