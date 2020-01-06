Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal

6 January 2020 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Germany still wants to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers despite Tehran’s announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“That would be a further breach of the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) but not - I want to stress that - automatically the end of the agreement,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

“Our goal remains to save the agreement. We are in talks on that,” he added.

