Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travels to Brussels on Tuesday to discuss with France and Germany the crisis sparked by the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the British Foreign Office said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“The Foreign Secretary is traveling to Brussels today for talks with his European counterparts on the situation in the Middle East following the death of Soleimani and on the escalating conflict in Libya,” a spokesman said.

“The E3 will... meet to discuss the tensions between the US and Iran with all three pushing for de-escalation,” the spokesman said. “The talks will also cover the nuclear deal following Iran’s latest announcement on Sunday that it is withdrawing from further commitments in the deal.”

