Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany

7 January 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travels to Brussels on Tuesday to discuss with France and Germany the crisis sparked by the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the British Foreign Office said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“The Foreign Secretary is traveling to Brussels today for talks with his European counterparts on the situation in the Middle East following the death of Soleimani and on the escalating conflict in Libya,” a spokesman said.

“The E3 will... meet to discuss the tensions between the US and Iran with all three pushing for de-escalation,” the spokesman said. “The talks will also cover the nuclear deal following Iran’s latest announcement on Sunday that it is withdrawing from further commitments in the deal.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France, U.S. set two week target for resolving digital tax spat
Europe 13:10
Daimler sued for $1 billion in German court over diesel cheating
Europe 12:54
Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal
Europe 6 January 15:08
France's Macron discusses Middle East crisis with Iraqi, UAE leaders
World 5 January 01:29
French knife attacker was radicalized, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Europe 5 January 00:43
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
Europe 4 January 12:33
Latest
Soleimani's assassination to affect Iran's financial market - expert
Business 15:23
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to finalize issue on border demarcation
Business 15:22
IAEA says its inspectors continue monitoring activities in Iran
Nuclear Program 15:17
Expert talks base oil price in Azerbaijan’s state budget in 2020
Finance 15:15
Turkmen state agency to buy lab equipment for testing vehicle spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:05
Euro zone inflation picks in December before early 2020 fall
Europe 15:03
Iran discloses volume of mining materials in Angouran mine
Business 14:48
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 14:44
ODIHR opens election observation mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:40