France condemns Iranian strikes

France expressed its condemnation on Wednesday of the Iranian strikes, after Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“France would like to highlight again the importance of continuing the fight against Islamic State, while respecting the sovereignty of Iraq,” said a statement from the French Foreign Ministry.

