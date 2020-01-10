Britain advises against all travel to Iran

10 January 2020 08:06 (UTC+04:00)

Britain on Friday said it was advising against all travel to Iran as information suggested a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday had probably been shot down by Iran, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran,” he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.

“We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash.”

