Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government

The draft conclusions of the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya, a copy of which was made available to TASS on Friday, emphasize the need to form a unified government in the country, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We [the participants] support the Libyan Political Agreement as viable framework for the political solution in Libya," the document reads. "We also call for the establishment of a functioning Presidency Council and the formation of a single, unified, inclusive and effective Libyan government approved by the House of Representatives," the document adds.

The participants also "urge all Libyan parties to resume the inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under the auspices of the UNSMIL [the United Nations Support Mission in Libya], engaging in it constructively, paving the way to end the transitional period through free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections." The document underlines "the important role of neighboring countries in the Libyan stabilization process."

"We commit to using all bilateral contacts to urge all Libyan parties to enter into the ceasefire and engage in the intra-Libyan political process under UNSMIL auspices," the document adds.

