EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G

19 January 2020 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton is set to dismiss claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on an increasingly tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by China’s Huawei, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a speech at the DLD conference in Munich later on Sunday, Breton, a former French finance minister, will warn policy-makers in Germany and elsewhere that the new 5G technology will require more stringent security rules than previous generations.

“Setting up strict security conditions will not create delays in the roll out of 5G in Europe,” Breton will say, according to a copy of the speech obtained by Reuters.

“Europe, including Germany of course, is on track. We are not, and won’t be, late in Europe on the deployment of 5G,” Breton will say.

The warning by Breton contrasts with comments by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer who said earlier this week that if Chinese companies were excluded, the construction of the 5G network would be postponed for at least five to ten years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are divided over whether to support a proposal by their Social Democrat junior coalition partners that, if approved, would effectively shut out the Chinese technology giant from the network.

Merkel’s right-left government, like all of Europe, is under pressure from the United States to bar Huawei, whose gear Washington says contains “back doors” that would enable China to spy on other countries.

Breton, who heads the vast ‘Single Market’ portfolio in the new European Commission which includes industrial policy, has said Europe should preserve its “technological sovereignty” by ensuring it has domestic alternatives in strategic areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan, Merkel discuss Libya by phone ahead of Berlin conference
Turkey 05:18
Eastern Libyan forces commander Haftar arrives in Berlin for summit
Other News 03:55
German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa
Europe 03:14
Azerbaijan participates in International Green Week exhibition in Berlin (PHOTO)
Economy 18 January 21:09
German companies attraction among priorities for Kazakhstan
Business 18 January 14:04
Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government
Europe 18 January 05:08
Latest
5 regions in Tanzania to be connected to natural gas: official
Other News 18:02
Erdogan blames int'l community for not showing fast response to Libya's crisis
Europe 16:59
Gas consumption up in Iran
Business 16:00
Larijani: Iran may take serious steps to co-op with International Atomic Energy Agency
Nuclear Program 15:34
Iran hands over bodies of 150 plane crash victims to their families
Society 14:49
Iran's Pars Petrochemical Company eyes to increase production
Business 14:18
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Initiators, executors of January 20 events must be punished
Politics 14:05
Jerusalem Post: January 20 - page of heroism in history of struggle for Azerbaijan's independence
Politics 14:01
8,000 vaccinated against Ebola in western Rwanda
Other News 13:40