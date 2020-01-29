Germany abandons $2.5 billion purchase of US Triton drones

29 January 2020 03:35 (UTC+04:00)

Germany announced Tuesday that after months of deliberation, the ministry of defense has decided to forego its initial efforts to install a new reconnaissance system on Northrop Grumman’s Triton drones and will instead fix the eavesdropping sensors to Canadian firm Bombardier’s manned Global 6000 jets, according to the Associated Press, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

While Germany had initially planned for the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System (PEGASUS) to be installed on the drones, recent financing headaches combined with concerns over European airspace regulations have led to the plan’s undoing.

A spokeswoman with the ministry told Defense News that the estimated $2.5 billion Triton option, which was approved by the US State Department in April 2018, had grown “significantly more expensive” when compared to earlier assumptions and would not be delivered until 2025.

Additionally, opting for a manned aircraft provides Berlin with the ability to not worry about meeting European Aviation Safety Agency guidelines concerning the safety of operating unmanned aircraft alongside conventional air traffic.

Germany previously ran into a similar issue during its Euro Hawk project, which intended to acquire five RQ-4 Global Hawk derivatives but was ultimately scrapped in May 2013 due to cost concerns and the certification process regarding European airspace.

Germany’s announcement comes shortly after the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet issued a Monday press release confirming two MQ-4C Tritons had arrived at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam the night prior. According to the service, the UAVs will assist other intelligence assets, such as the P-8A Poseidon and P-3 Orion, in maritime patrol and reconnaissance efforts in the Western Pacific.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany reports 3 more cases of Chinese coronavirus
Europe 02:01
"Azerbaijani Musavat party's European Coordination Center let Germany down"
Politics 28 January 21:30
Anton Ohlert GmbH & Co. supplying food industry equipment to Turkmenistan
Business 27 January 19:30
Germany strengthens co-op with Turkmenistan in logistics, industrial sector
Construction 25 January 12:26
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany
Europe 24 January 18:32
Turkmenistan, Germany discuss prospects of co-op
Business 24 January 14:50
Latest
China reports 5,974 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 132 deaths
China 04:48
Second powerful earthquake rocks the Caribbean
Other News 04:16
China allocates 4.4 bln yuan for coronavirus control
China 02:48
Germany reports 3 more cases of Chinese coronavirus
Europe 02:01
Pyotr Tolstoy of Russia elected PACE Vice President
Europe 01:15
WB supports Laos in disaster reconstruction, resilience
Other News 00:29
Tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake hits Jamaica
Other News 28 January 23:49
Death toll from India bus accident rises to 20
Other News 28 January 23:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 28 January 22:50