Airbus to pay $3.98 billion to settle bribery cases

31 January 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in global corruption fines once settlements are reached, France’s financial prosecutor said on Friday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Airbus has reached an agreement to settle corruption charges with France’s financial prosecutor for 2.08 billion euros, the prosecutor said.

The planemaker has been investigated by French and British authorities for suspected corruption over jet sales dating back over a decade. It has also faced U.S. investigations over suspected violations of export controls.

