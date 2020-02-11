Fianna Fail wins most parliamentary seats in Irish general election: official results

Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail replaced Fine Gael as the country's biggest party by winning the most number of parliamentary seats in the country's 2020 general election on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the official results announced by the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE, Fianna Fail won a total of 38 seats in the 160-seat Dail, the lower house of the Irish parliament, followed by Sinn Fein with 37 seats and Fine Gael with 35 seats.