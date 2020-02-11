UK PM Johnson to reshuffle senior ministerial positions on Thursday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet of senior ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
The ministerial rejig has been expected for weeks, and is likely to see several senior figures moved out of government as Johnson reshapes his team following Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of January.
The new cabinet will meet on Friday, the spokesman said.
