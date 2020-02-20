Austrian FM to visit Iran

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is planned to visit Iran in coming days, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

At a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Schallenberg said he will fly to Iran on Saturday while he is carrying a message from the Europeans about the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which the United States withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018.

Maas said in the meantime that his country believes that policy on maximum pressure is not fruitful.