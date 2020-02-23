Italy reports third coronavirus death
A woman died of the novel coronavirus in Cremona, in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, ANSA news agency said on Sunday citing the regional authorities, Trend reports citing TASS.
The woman, who suffered from cancer, was said to be in serious condition at Cremona hospital. She tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to latest reports, the number of confirmed cases was 137 in Italy. Two people have died.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican (PHOTO)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan adopts resolution on reaffirming respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal (Photo)
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican (PHOTO)
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important