France watching Italian situation closely: Health Minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday that there were no new cases of coronavirus in France and that he was watching the situation in Italy closely, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The situation tonight is very evolutive at international level. We are following the situation in Italy,” Veran told a news conference. “I spoke with my Italian and German counterparts... We have agreed to have a discussion between several European health ministers probably next week.”

In France the situation was “stable” and “there are no new cases in France,” he added.

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to more than 150, killing three people and prompting the government to close off the worst hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.