Merkel: coronavirus situation is common challenge for Europe and the world

The novel coronavirus situation is a common challenge for all countries that requires joint efforts, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday evening at a meeting with German businesspeople, which focused on the economic aftermath of the pandemic, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The coronavirus is a common challenge for all countries in Europe and the world over," the press service of Germany’s Cabinet quotes her as saying. According to the chancellor, joint action is required to overcome the crisis.

Merkel assured the participants in the meeting that the government would to its utmost to stabilize the economy under these circumstances. "We have the [necessary] financial reserves," she said.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 110 countries. In Germany, more than 3,000 people have contracted the virus, eight of them have died.