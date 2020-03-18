Beijing reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as China's local infections fall
Beijing reported 11 new imported cases of coronavirus as of noon on March 18, according to the city’s Health Commission, as imported cases in China outnumbered local transmissions for the fifth straight day, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Of the new confirmed imported cases, 5 originated from Spain, 4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Brazil, and 1 from Luxembourg, according to the commission.
Latest
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions
Azerbaijani President allocates additional funds for improvement of water supply in 21 residential areas in Barda