Bulgaria to spend over 1 billion levs to support employment
Bulgaria will spend over 1 billion levs ($566 million) to cover 60% of workers’ salaries in companies whose operations have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government has approved the plan and will later on Monday vote to revise its 2020 budget to reflect the higher spending, Borissov said. The government will also ask Brussels to approve the state aid.
