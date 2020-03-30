UK banks could review 2020 dividends due to pandemic

Britain’s banks are likely to want to review their dividend plans for 2020 given the impact of coronavirus on the economy, banking industry body UK Finance said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“Given current uncertainties and the importance of finance providers being able to play their vital role in supporting the economy... finance providers are likely to want to discuss their dividend policy with their boards, shareholders and supervisors and review their 2020 distribution policy carefully,” UK Finance said.