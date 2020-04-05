Spain to extend state of emergency to April 26 as rise in infections slows

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 days until April 26, as the rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths slowed again in one of the world’s worst-hit countries, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a televised address to the nation, Sanchez said the current lockdown was beginning to show results, but he warned that Saturday’s extension of the country’s state of emergency would not be the last.

“We are at the start of the decrease in the epidemic. We are stronger than we think but we have to endure. With sacrifice, resistance and the spirit of victory,” he said, adding that some economic restrictions would be lifted after Easter.

“We are not going to extend the standstill of economic activity,” he said. Shops, bars and restaurants will, however, remain closed.

Sanchez also reiterated his support for the launch of jointly issued debt by euro zone members as a way to counter the coronavirus economic impact, an idea championed by Spain and Italy but rejected by Germany and other northern EU members.

“Nobody should be mistaken, the Spanish government is going to work for and defend and will never renounce eurobonds because this is solidarity, this is Europe. The determination of the government is total and absolute,” he said.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose to 11,744 on Saturday - the world’s second-highest after Italy. However, the toll of 809 people who died during the past 24 hours was below Friday’s 932 deaths and also down from Thursday’s daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.

That represented a 7% increase in total deaths, compared with the roughly 20% increase registered a week ago.

The total number of registered infections rose to from 117,710 on Friday to 124,736 on Saturday, putting Spain ahead of Italy, which reported 124,632 infections as of Saturday.