UK PM Johnson is not on a ventilator but had oxygen support
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support and if his condition changes the government will make an official statement, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“He’s not on a ventilator no,” Gove told LBC radio. “The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision.”
