British PM moved from intensive care after continued improvement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Thursday moved from intensive care back to the ward days after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A No. 10 spokesman said the prime minister will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

"He is in extremely good spirits," the spokesperson said.

Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, and was moved to intensive care on Monday.