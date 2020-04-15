Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254, the tally showed.
