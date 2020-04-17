Romanian parliament approves state of emergency extention for another month

The Romanian parliament voted on Thursday to approve an extension of the current state of emergency for another 30 days to May 14, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two chambers of the legislature convened in an online joint meeting to debate and vote on the decree issued by President Klaus Iohannis. The decree was passed with 404 votes in favor, 29 against and 5 abstentions.

However, several opposition parties added a number of obligations on the government, including the requirement that the government must submit a weekly report to the parliament on its anti-epidemic measures.

Romania entered a state of emergency on March 16 after the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 100.

The eastern European country reported the first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 26. The latest official data released on Thursday showed that 491 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 7,707. So far, 392 people have died, while 1,357 people have recovered.