Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis
British luxury brand Burberry will continue to maintain base pay for all of its employees who are unable to fulfil their roles because of store or site closures, it said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The group also said it will not rely on government support for jobs in the UK where more than a third of its employees are based, while its senior leaders and directors will take a voluntary 20% pay cut from April through June.
