Four people hurt in stabbing near Frankfurt, two suspects held

Europe 29 April 2020 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
Four people were injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Hanau on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that officers had detained two suspects, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

German magazine Focus Online cited police as saying a group of five to seven men had attacked passers-by with knives. The magazine also said none of those injured was in a life-threatening condition.

Four people were taken to a clinic in Hanau, near the financial hub of Frankfurt in western Germany, with injuries including stab wounds, said the police in a statement.

One of the suspects who was detained was 23 years old, the other 29 years old, added police.

A police spokesman said the motive for the attacks was still unclear. But he added there were no signs that the incident was connected to the killing of nine people with foreign roots in February by a gunman.

Then, a 43-year old man with racist views shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau before killing himself and his mother, an attack that shook Germany.

