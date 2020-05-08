Spain industrial output falls 12.2% year-on-year in March
Spain’s calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 12.2% year-on-year in March as the country ground to a halt following a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 to curb the coronavirus contagion, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The National Statistics Institute revised the February contraction to 1.5% year-on-year, from a 1.3% drop previously reported.
