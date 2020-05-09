Coronavirus cases in Romania top 15,000, death toll at 926

Romania has reported 320 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total confirmed cases to 15,131 and 926 dead, fresh figures showed on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As many as 10,776 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, the largest number of tests per day so far, with the total number of tests performed in the country reaching 248,056, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the government agency authorized to publish information on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 6,912 recoveries have been reported so far, while 245 patients in serious or critical condition are admitted in intensive care units, GCS announced in its daily report.

The report also showed that 14,323 people were under institutionalized quarantine in the country, while another 20,462 people are in self-quarantine at home.

Although the number of new cases is still increasing by about 300 every day and the pandemic has not yet reached its peak, the authorities have announced that the country will enter a state of alert from May 15, a level lower than the current state of emergency that is to end on May 14. Thus, residents will be able to travel freely locally, but mandatorily wearing a face mask in enclosed public spaces and on public transport.

The serious shortage of masks has greatly eased in the country, after the authorities and local companies had sent over the weeks more than a dozen planes to transport various masks and other medical supplies from abroad, mainly from China. Meanwhile, several mask production lines imported from China have also been put into production.

Romania announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25, after the country entered a state of emergency on March 16. On April 16, the parliament voted to approve an extension for another 30 days.

The east European country reported its first case on Feb. 26, involving a 20-year-old Romanian national infected by an Italian visitor.