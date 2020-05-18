French President Macron to hold video conference with Merkel
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video conference later on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said a statement from Macron’s office, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The statement added that the two leaders would present a new Franco-German initiative at the end of the meeting, around 1500 GMT.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Lachyn district by Armenia
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on additional measures within special quarantine regime