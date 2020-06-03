Italy's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 33,530

Italy reported 55 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's toll to 33,530, out of total infection cases of 233,515, according to fresh figures on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 1,474 to 39,893 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 408 are in intensive care, 16 fewer compared to Monday, and 5,916 are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 183 patients compared to Monday.

The rest 33,569 people, or 84 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Recoveries rose by 1,737 compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 160,092.

The overall number of COVID-19 active infections, fatalities and recoveries has risen to 233,515 cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of 318 cases from 233,197 recorded on Monday.

As the pandemic visibly slowed down in recent weeks, Italy on May 18 further eased the 10-week lockdown. Shops, restaurants, bars, barbershops, beauty salons, museums, and beachfront operators were all allowed to reopen, provided that they respect rules for social distancing and disinfect facilities.