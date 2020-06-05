Sweden to lift domestic travel restrictions, but remain cautious

From June 13 on, symptom-free people are expected to be able to travel within Sweden, as long as they observe the social-distancing rules, the government said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government made the decision as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has decreased while the regions have scaled up testing, reported Swedish Television.

The government emphasized that people must take responsibility for maintaining social distance: crowding is not acceptable, the journey should not be carried out in case of illness, and anyone who exhibits symptoms and plans to travel should get tested for COVID-19 if there are grounds for medical assessment.

"This is not unconditional. Traveling must not mean that physical distance is impaired, said Johan Carlson, Director General of the Swedish Public Health Agency, during a press conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin pointed out that lifting of restrictions did not mean that the danger was over and that life could return to normal. She stressed that all other restrictions still remain, for example, prohibition of public gatherings over 50 people and all recommendations that apply to people over 70 years of age.

"It is not travel per se that constitutes a risk, but how well the social distance is maintained. The travel restrictions can start to apply again at any time if the development goes in the wrong direction," Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren said at the press conference.

"The government and the authorities will monitor the effects of increased travel," she added.

To date, Sweden has a total of 41,883 confirmed cases and 4,562 deaths, according to the Public Health Agency.