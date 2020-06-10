UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 40,883 as another 286 patients die

Another 286 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 40,883, the British Department of Health and Social Care said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 289,140 people have tested positive in Britain, a daily increase of 1,387, according to the department.

Chairing Tuesday's Downing Street daily briefing, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the country continues to meet the five tests set by the government for lifting the lockdown measures, while the R rate of infection remains below one.

Sharma confirmed that retail outlets that were forced to close during lockdown can now reopen from June 15, provided that they comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines.

The reopening of these shops will enable high streets across Britain to "spring back to life", he said, adding that enforcement notices can be taken to those shops that don't comply to guidelines.

Secure working guidance for restaurants, hairdressers and barbers will be published as soon as possible, Sharma added.