Austria to support purchase of electric cars with 5,000 eur from July
Austria will support the purchase of electric cars with 5,000 euros from July, Economy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Traffic is and remains the problem child of the climate balance,” Gewessler said at a news conference. “We want to deploy all available instruments for a turnaround in mobility.”
The country will also triple its support for charge points, she said at a news conference.
