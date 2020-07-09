UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,602 as another 85 patients die

Another 85 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,602, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Thursday morning, 287,621 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 642, according to the department.

British high street pharmacy chain Boots announced Thursday that it will cut more than 4,000 jobs and close 48 opticians stores in an attempt to mitigate the significant impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after the footfall into its stores "dramatically reduced" and its revenue-driving beauty and fragrance counters were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain anticipated that the high street will take "considerable time" to recover under the uncertain economic outlook, although restrictions are beginning to lift.