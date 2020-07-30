France's new COVID-19 cases hit one-month peak

Europe 30 July 2020 07:15 (UTC+04:00)
France's new COVID-19 cases hit one-month peak

The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 1,392 on Wednesday, the highest daily tally in a month and a figure likely to fuel fears of a second wave of the disease despite officials downplaying such a scenario, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The increase took France’s total number of confirmed cases to 185,196. In a statement, health authorities said that, leaving aside the continuous decline of people in ICU units, all COVID-19 indicators showed “an increase of the viral circulation”.

The reproduction rate, on an upward trend since the beginning of the month, is now “higher than 1.3”, which marks a rise over 24 hours, they said.

The figure for new cases, the highest since the June 26 total of 1,588, is above the past week’s daily average of 980 and almost double the 715 average seen in May, when France started to lift is lockdown.

Earlier in the day, French health minister Olivier Veran urged the country not to drop its guard against the disease, but said it was “not facing a second wave”.

There were also 15 new deaths linked to the disease, taking the total to 30,238, a figure higher than the daily average increase of nine seen over the last week.

France has the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel reports 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 63,985 in total
Israel reports 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 63,985 in total
Air pollution raises risk of COVID-19 morbidity, mortality: Israeli report
Air pollution raises risk of COVID-19 morbidity, mortality: Israeli report
Israeli gas exports via TANAP: 5 reasons for low probability
Israeli gas exports via TANAP: 5 reasons for low probability
Loading Bars
Latest
Unique alpine garden opens in mountainous Adjara today Georgia 08:15
Kazakhstani film wins prize at Slovak Film Festival Kazakhstan 08:08
EU talks financial help to Turkmenistan Finance 08:08
Georgia decreases export of mineral, fresh water Business 08:07
S.Korea keeps silent as Iran pushes for trade, return of its frozen assets Business 08:06
Germany, other European countries express interest in Georgian hazelnuts Business 08:04
Energy Network Strengthening Project to boost Georgia's renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 08:04
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to Finland shrinks Business 08:03
Iran-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture sector entails huge potential Business 07:48
Istanbul Modern to welcome visitors during Qurban Bayram holiday Turkey 07:35
France's new COVID-19 cases hit one-month peak Europe 07:15
Brazil hits record 69,000 daily coronavirus cases as restrictions eased Other News 06:38
U.S. police confirm explosion in Texas energy facility US 05:43
Iranian kids bag honorary diploma from Spanish Intˈl Painting and Poster competition Society 05:05
EU finances first home-grown battery gigafactory Business 04:43
Baeidinjad reacts to British MP anti-Iranian remarks Politics 03:51
4 policemen shot dead in suspected robbery attack in SE Nigeria Other News 03:39
GM says it can pay off $16 billion loan if U.S. recovery continues Finance 02:45
Facebook, Google absorb U.S. lawmakers' jabs in rare Big Tech hearing ICT 01:37
Qualcomm forecasts sales above estimates, resolves licensing dispute with Huawei ICT 00:49
China boosts steel import from Turkey despite COVID-19 Business 29 July 23:50
Georgian Railway increases cargo transportation Transport 29 July 23:42
Poma, TechCable involved in construction of cableways in Georgia Construction 29 July 23:38
Coronavirus death toll in Georgia reaches 17 Georgia 29 July 23:15
Dutch government will not advise public to wear masks: minister Europe 29 July 22:40
Kazakhstan likely to postpone population census Kazakhstan 29 July 22:31
Iran discloses number of enterprises licensed to commission in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 29 July 22:22
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey Turkey 29 July 22:15
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply three-fold Finance 29 July 22:00
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region: Armenia tries to distort essence of conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 July 21:15
Azerbaijani MuganBank slightly increases volume of business loans Finance 29 July 21:15
AAWE: Georgia is among leaders in wine exports Business 29 July 21:12
Re-exports of vehicles from Georgia start growing Business 29 July 21:02
Bank of Georgia finances new agricultural project Construction 29 July 20:58
Georgian AgroLine company plans to build nuts processing enterprise Construction 29 July 20:56
Azerbaijan discloses volume of GDP in Nakhchivan in 1H2020 Finance 29 July 20:53
EBRD allocates funds to develop new transmission network in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 July 20:53
Electricity consumption drops in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 July 20:51
Most of Azerbaijani Azer Turk Bank’s loan portfolio accounts for mortgage loans Finance 29 July 20:41
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry Politics 29 July 20:24
Azerbaijani Yapi Kredi Bank ends 1H2020 with profit Finance 29 July 20:03
Two thirds of deposits in Azerbaijani Yapi Kredi Bank account for legal entities Finance 29 July 19:43
Half of Azerbaijani Yapi Kredi Bank's assets accounts for cash Finance 29 July 19:16
New record set in production of Iran's Qom TPP Oil&Gas 29 July 18:22
Belarus becomes one of largest sugar exporters to Uzbekistan Business 29 July 18:19
Russia boosts sugar exports to Uzbekistan during 1H2020 Business 29 July 18:16
Azerbaijan's Azer Turk Bank completes 1H2020 with profit Finance 29 July 18:00
Demand for Azerbaijan-made products rises in EU Business 29 July 17:59
Iran declares number of zinc and lead production enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 29 July 17:57
Georgia reports 10 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 29 July 17:56
What factors damage Azerbaijan's insurance market? Finance 29 July 17:55
Deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan's MuganBank grow in 1H2020 Finance 29 July 17:50
ADB to invest funds in green bonds to be issued by Georgia Global Utilities Finance 29 July 17:49
Plant to be commissioned in Iran's Fars Province Business 29 July 17:47
Switzerland’s EuroChem boosts year-on-year ore extraction in Kazakhstan Business 29 July 17:39
Lithuania lifts 14-day quarantine for Georgian citizens Transport 29 July 17:33
Azerbaijani MuganBank's profit declines Finance 29 July 17:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 1 Oil&Gas 29 July 17:29
Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan mull draft roadmap to expand co-op Azerbaijan 29 July 17:22
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 29 July 17:16
Iran talks enterprises licensed to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 29 July 17:16
Valmont Industries to implement several projects in Uzbekistan Business 29 July 17:11
Possible oil supply crunch could even already happen in 2021 Oil&Gas 29 July 17:03
Azerbaijani insurers creating new products Finance 29 July 16:59
Tbilisi-Riga flights to resume in August Transport 29 July 16:57
Azerbaijan reports 622 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 July 16:57
More Kazakh companies obtain right for milk export to China Business 29 July 16:55
Volume of Russia-sent cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1H2020 revealed Turkey 29 July 16:54
Azerbaijani banks increase demand for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction Finance 29 July 16:53
Remote Earth sensing technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's geological exploration Business 29 July 16:50
Kazakhstan, Belgium boost mutual trade Business 29 July 16:47
EBRD provides funds for infrastructure modernization in Georgian Bakuriani Finance 29 July 16:43
Can Apple's 24X7 services store-front make up for falling iPhone sales? US 29 July 16:42
Azerbaijani ambassador holds meeting with Tajikistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 16:34
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy filters via tender Tenders 29 July 16:28
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation allocates credit line to Uzbek bank Finance 29 July 16:27
Azerbaijan to provide Turkmenistan equipment for seismic, acoustic noise analysis Business 29 July 16:26
France becomes main importer of Uzbek products among EU member states Business 29 July 16:21
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy general plant equipment via tender Tenders 29 July 16:19
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 29 July 16:17
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy chemical good, various equipment Tenders 29 July 16:17
First Iranian-made pumps presented Oil&Gas 29 July 16:16
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with entrepreneurs of Russian Chuvash Republic Business 29 July 16:14
Azerbaijani president views “Bal meyve” gardening in Balakan (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 16:13
Azerbaijan's SOCAR may confirm new strategic dev't plan in September 2020 Oil&Gas 29 July 16:09
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 15:52
Uzbekistan to expand co-op with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Uzbekistan 29 July 15:38
President Aliyev attends opening of Balakan Automated Management and Control Center Politics 29 July 15:36
Turkey's foreign trade turnover for 1H2020 announced Turkey 29 July 15:32
Iran's investments in knowledge-based companies to help reduce imports Business 29 July 15:31
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Balakan regional “ASAN” center (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 15:30
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Balakan City Children's Art School Politics 29 July 15:24
Azerbaijani president lays flowers at statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Balakan Politics 29 July 15:23
SOCAR discloses planned volume of LNG supplies to Pakistan Oil&Gas 29 July 15:16
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises Finance 29 July 15:16
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish cars up in 1H2020 Turkey 29 July 15:15
Azerbaijan's export of peeled hazelnut grows Business 29 July 15:06
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment Tenders 29 July 14:56
Uzbekistan becomes main buyer of Kazakh cars Business 29 July 14:55
Iran reveals value of flowers, ornamental plants' exports Business 29 July 14:51
All news