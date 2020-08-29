France sees nearly 7,400 new daily coronavirus cases in exponential surge

Europe 29 August 2020 01:00 (UTC+04:00)
France sees nearly 7,400 new daily coronavirus cases in exponential surge

France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since lockdown, in what the health ministry described as an exponential surge just days before millions of children are due to return to school for the first time since March, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The daily tally was just shy of the record 7,578 high set on March 31, at the peak of an initial wave of COVID-19 infections that paralysed Europe. The surge has raised the possibility that the government could be forced to shut the country down again.

“We’re doing everything to avoid another lockdown, and in particular a nationwide lockdown,” President Emmanuel Macron told journalists earlier on Friday. He added it would be dangerous to rule out any scenario.

In a weekly review of the pandemic, the health ministry said the country was seeing an “exponential progression of virus transmission”.

Like other hard-hit western European countries, France imposed a sudden and strict lockdown in March, during which most residents were confined to their homes. The restrictions were gradually lifted from May 11 after infections sharply dropped.

The authorities are now searching for ways to limit the spread of the disease without a new lockdown. On Friday, Parisians were ordered to wear masks at all times outdoors in the capital.

The reopening of schools on Tuesday next week has been widely anticipated as a major step back towards normality. More than 12 million children will return to school, most for the first time in more than five months.

So far, the rapid increase in case numbers has yet to lead to a similar surge in hospitalisations or deaths. The ministry reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, raising the cumulative total to 30,596. The number of people in hospital with the disease was unchanged at 4,535 and the number in intensive care rose by six to 387.

Authorities say the virus is now spreading among younger people who are less likely to show severe symptoms.

Two weeks after France’s lockdown ended on May 11, the number of daily new infections fell to a low of 115 and a seven-day average low of 272. But as the country gradually reopened restaurants, museums and shopping malls, the number of new confirmed cases rose to about 500 per day by the end of June.

That doubled to around 1,000 per day by the end of July, doubled again to around 2,000 by mid-August, and surged above 5,000 this week.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Single electronic database to unite Turkmen state structures
Single electronic database to unite Turkmen state structures
Uzbekistan establishes new innovative technopark in Tashkent city
Uzbekistan establishes new innovative technopark in Tashkent city
German Agency for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan to buy furnishings via tender
German Agency for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan to buy furnishings via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
France sees nearly 7,400 new daily coronavirus cases in exponential surge Europe 01:00
Pakistan PM calls for further strengthening of ties with Iran Politics 28 August 23:48
Details on cargo shipment from Spain via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 28 August 23:31
Kazakhstan's export to Romania down amid COVID-19 Business 28 August 23:20
World Bank’s internal irregularities cause Azerbaijan to drop in Doing Business Economy 28 August 23:17
Singaporean state company to participate in economic development project of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 28 August 23:14
Earthquake hits Georgia Georgia 28 August 23:02
El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier Transport 28 August 22:18
UAE boosts supplies of defense-related products from Turkey Turkey 28 August 22:01
Renaissance Capital expects to see gradual improvement in Georgian service sector activity Business 28 August 21:41
112 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours Society 28 August 21:39
Nefis Cosmetics plans to strengthen trade ties with Turkmenistan Business 28 August 21:35
Lending to legal entities down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 28 August 21:17
Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait discussed in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 28 August 20:52
Georgia increases import of grains and legumes from Turkey Turkey 28 August 20:40
Robertson & Blums: Dependence on vendors does not make company successful Finance 28 August 20:29
China's import of steel from Turkey surges Turkey 28 August 20:09
Share of hydroelectric power stations in electricity generation increases in Turkey Oil&Gas 28 August 19:37
Demand for Turkish leather goods drops in Uzbekistan Turkey 28 August 19:36
Azerbaijan confirms 97 COVID-19 recoveries Society 28 August 19:06
LUKOIL cuts gas production in Uzbekistan Business 28 August 18:56
Bryza: OSCE MG currently cannot play its role as mediator Politics 28 August 18:39
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to hold deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 28 August 18:37
Consolidated revenues of Georgian Railways increase Transport 28 August 18:36
Number of driven vehicles in Turkey increases Turkey 28 August 18:11
Export of Turkish cars to Georgia drops Turkey 28 August 18:00
LPG import from Norway to Turkey surges Oil&Gas 28 August 17:58
Volume of LPG import by Turkish companies disclosed Oil&Gas 28 August 17:58
Uzbekistan increases production of liquefied gas at Mubarek Gas Processing Plant Oil&Gas 28 August 17:34
Turkmenistan, Japan review gasoline production plant construction in Akhal region Oil&Gas 28 August 17:33
Demand for Turkish leather goods grows in Georgian markets Turkey 28 August 17:16
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover edges up Turkey 28 August 17:15
Turkey increases trade turnover with US Turkey 28 August 17:09
Renaissance Capital: Georgia’s GDP demonstrating decent rate of recovery Business 28 August 17:08
Another auction on placement of mortgage bonds held at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 28 August 17:06
Investment projects to reactivate enterprises in Uzbek regions Business 28 August 17:04
STAR refinery increases exports of oil products Oil&Gas 28 August 16:52
Kazakhstan adopts mechanism to use cashless payments for real estate transactions Business 28 August 16:51
Export of Turkish clothing to France drops during COVID-19 Business 28 August 16:48
Georgian president congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 28 August 16:43
Uzbekistan creates center for automotive inter-industry cooperation Transport 28 August 16:42
Norway PM says will not ease COVID-19 restrictions yet Europe 28 August 16:42
Iran to transfer Persian Gulf water to Yazd and Kerman provinces Business 28 August 16:41
European investors finances Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Uzbekistan 28 August 16:39
Georgian capital introduces smart traffic lights Transport 28 August 16:38
Turkmenistan’s Balkan Shipbuilding yard reveals number of repaired ships Transport 28 August 16:28
Coca-Cola to cut jobs in restructuring US 28 August 16:15
Iranian carpet exports suspended Business 28 August 16:10
Iran's NISOC announces tender to buy parts for gas turbine Tenders 28 August 16:08
MFA: Armenia's attempt to make use of situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan doomed to failure Politics 28 August 16:07
Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna pays out dividends for 2019 Business 28 August 15:58
Ambassador to Italy: Karabakh conflict must be resolved through restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity Politics 28 August 15:56
Tethys Petroleum pursing financing options to help fund dev't plans in Kazakhstan, Georgia Oil&Gas 28 August 15:45
Death toll of Mauritius dolphins is now 38 Other News 28 August 15:32
Azerbaijan continues to increase imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 28 August 15:25
COVID-19 opens new logistics opportunities for Nefis Cosmetics supplies to Turkmenistan Business 28 August 15:23
Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna Transport 28 August 15:11
Modern transport-prophylaxis center of Pocket Mechanics opened in Georgia Construction 28 August 15:11
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan shrinks Business 28 August 15:11
Iran's exports to Eurasian Economic Commission increases Business 28 August 15:09
EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Angela Merkel Europe 28 August 15:07
Uzbekistan developing electronic maps for better crop placement Business 28 August 14:54
E-health developing in Uzbekistan Business 28 August 14:50
Belgian foundation to invest in Uzbek Jizzakh region's development Business 28 August 14:45
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Business 28 August 14:38
Uzbek textile products to appear on S.Korean markets Business 28 August 14:32
Renovation of Iran`s railway fleets depends on bank support Business 28 August 14:30
Expert: Transparency of accounting of business entities - priority in Azerbaijan Economy 28 August 14:19
Grape harvesting begins in Georgia Business 28 August 14:18
Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance Business 28 August 14:12
ADB approves grant to support Kazakhstan in COVID-19 battle Business 28 August 14:10
Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day Other News 28 August 13:58
Uzbekgidroenergo to implement International Accounting Standards Oil&Gas 28 August 13:56
S.Korean Hwachon to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Business 28 August 13:53
El Al to operate next week's Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flight Israel 28 August 13:50
Gold in Azerbaijan continues to rise in price Finance 28 August 13:45
OSCE talks about partnership ties with Uzbekistan Economy 28 August 13:42
Demand for Turkish leather products in Turkmenistan plummets Business 28 August 13:40
Georgian Railway to add wagons to Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi route Transport 28 August 13:32
Uzbekistan finances contests on innovative development of energy complex Oil&Gas 28 August 13:31
Prices for cement dip in Uzbekistan Business 28 August 13:30
Single electronic database to unite Turkmen state structures ICT 28 August 13:19
Which unprofitable oil fields suspended in Azerbaijan? Oil&Gas 28 August 13:13
Value of legal entities' deposits in Kazakhstan surges Finance 28 August 13:10
Demand for Turkish ready-made clothing up in Turkmenistan Business 28 August 13:10
Witnesses talk on facts of crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Balligaya (VIDEO) Politics 28 August 12:58
Ruslana Lyzhychko appointed as special envoy for sustainable development goals Other News 28 August 12:53
Kazakhstan Engineering subsidiaries sign various agreements Business 28 August 12:50
Japan's Abe: Health started declining middle of last month Other News 28 August 12:39
Hazelnut enterprise opened in Georgian Kakheti Business 28 August 12:38
Investigation of criminal case on recent Armenian provocation in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district underway Politics 28 August 12:37
Uzbek plant to sell mineral fertilizers under its brand Business 28 August 12:36
Exports from Iran's Bilesuvar Moghan customs increase Business 28 August 12:35
OSCE: Uzbekistan contributes to creation of new link from Central Asia to Europe Transport 28 August 12:20
Georgia announces changes in 'Produce in Georgia' program Business 28 August 12:19
Kazakhstan's export to Sweden plummets in 1H2020 Business 28 August 12:19
Turkmenistan working to build up partnership in field of ecology Turkmenistan 28 August 12:19
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 28 August 12:06
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries Europe 28 August 12:05
UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work' Europe 28 August 12:05
All news