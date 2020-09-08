Ryanair launches 850 million euro bond sale, first in three years
Ryanair on Tuesday launched its first new bond sale in three years, offering investors 850 million euros ($1 billion) worth of five-year bonds, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, Trend reports.
The bond will price for a yield of 3% after receiving demand of 4.4 billion euros from investors, the lead manager said. It will pay a coupon of 2.875%, it added.
Ryanair hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citi for the sale.
