Germany donates 63 mln USD to UN relief agency's program

Germany on Thursday donated nearly 63 million U.S. dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the UNRWA said that its Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has signed the donation agreements with Christian Clages, head of the German Representative Office in Ramallah.

"The contribution will strengthen education and health services in Jordan, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories," the statement said.

"It will also support the agency's cash-for-work opportunities in Lebanon and improve Palestine refugee camps' living conditions in Jordan and the Gaza Strip," the statement added.